Etsu Nupe mourns former COAS, Gen Wushishi



The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Niger State, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has mourned the death of Gen. Muhammad Wushishi, describing him as a dutiful and committed soldier to the core, who served Nigeria passionately.

Reacting to the demise of the army officer, Alh Abubakar noted that the deceased was a gentleman who made sacrifices to the nation and would never be forgotten.

The royal father said he received the news of the death of the former COAS with great shock, especially as the nation was in dire need of his services at this critical time of intense fight against insurgency and banditry.

He said the deceased had a rich military career, and had held several command positions with distinction, an experience the nation hoped to gain from as a former Army Chief.

Etsu Nupe said the death of the former COAS was a personal loss and very painful. He said his death had created a wide vacuum which would be too difficult to fill

According to Alhaji Abubakar, late Gen Wushishi showed love to people, irrespective of tribe or religious inclination.

He described the deceased as a “humble officer and a complete gentleman, who has the interest of all Nigerians at heart above any other thing”.

The traditional ruler said he was deeply touched when he received the sad news of the death of his former boss, who lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation; his forgiving spirit was exceptional

The royal father, however, urged the bereaved family to sustain his good legacy, adding that he always put the unity of the country first, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious divides.

Alhaji Abubakar described the death of late Gen Wushishi as “a painful loss” to the people of the state and the nation at large, “especially now that the country desires pious and trustworthy community leaders that would preach and dwell on things that can promote peace and tranquillity as well as foster the unity of the country.

“On behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, I wish to extend our heartfelt commiseration to Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, the Kontagora Emirate Council, the people of Wushishi and Niger state on the passage of the highly respected elder statesman.

He, however, prayed that Almighty Allah reward his soul with Al-Jannah Firdausi and for the immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

