Etsu Nupe mourns late Emir of Kontagora, says he was a humble father



Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has described the death of Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Umar-Namaska as a great loss to his family, Kontagora emirate, Niger state and Nigeria in general.



Etsu Nupe, who was reacting to the death of the emir on Thursday in Abuja, said that the death of the monarch was very painful and had created a wide vacuum which would be difficult to fill.

Etsu Nupe, who expressed shock and sadness over the death of the late emir, described him as a humble father known for fairness and justice.

Alhaji Abubakar said he received with “profound sadness,” news of the passing away of the emir, late Alhaji Saidu Umar-Namaska.



Etsu Nupe said ‘’on behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, I wish to extend our heartfelt commiseration to Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, the Kontagora Emirate Council, the people of Kontagora and Niger state on the passage of the highly respected monarch.

He said the late emir showed love to people who live in his domain, irrespective of their tribe and religious inclination.

He also described the deceased as a “godly man, who has the interest of his subjects at heart above any other thing”.Alhaji Abubakar said, “the late monarch lived exemplary life worthy of emulation; his forgiving spirit was exceptional”.

The royal father urged the deceased’s family to sustain his good legacy, adding that he always put the unity of the country first.

Alhaji Abubakar described the death of the emir as “a monumental loss” to the people of the state and the nation at large, “especially now that the country desires pious and trustworthy community leaders that would preach and dwell on things that can promote peace and tranquillity as well as foster the unity of the country”.



He prayed that Allah reward his soul with Al-Jannah Firdausi and to as well grant his immediate family, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

