Etsu Nupe pledges support for Edusoko varsity



The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has pledged support for the newly-established Edusoko University in Bida, Niger state to ensure its success.

Alhaji Abubakar spoke when the management of the university, led by the Vice Chancellor, Dr Gogul Satyanarayana (Naidu), paid him a courtesy visit at his Wadata Palace in Bida on Sunday.

The royal father said that the establishment of the university would transform the educational landscape of Bida Emirate, Kin Nupe, Niger state and the country as a whole.

According to Etsu Nupe, the institution will provide more youths the opportunity to acquire university education and contribute to the manpower development of the country.

Alhaji Abubakar, however, assured the management of the institution that he would continue to give all necessary support to the school for it to move forward.

He promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure the speedy growth and development of the university.

He assured that his doors would remain open to the management of the university for sustainable consultations, wise counsel as well as sustained moral support.

“Education is the livewire for development of and society and as such, requires the support of all and sundry to save it from total collapse.

“Funding of education sector at all levels should not be left to the government alone as it is capital intensive, as such, well meaning individuals and groups should always support its funding,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Satyanarayana said the delegation was at the palace to thank the Etsu Nupe for his support and wise counsel for the growth and development of the school.

“We are here to commend his royal highness for all the necessary backing you have been rendering to the young university since its inception,” he said.

Also, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Aliyu Babadoko, said they were planning to introduce some short courses to engage the teeming youths meaningfully and boost the revenue base of the school.

According to him, such courses include soap making, graphic designs, digital businesses as well as introduction of JAMB CVT center, among others.

Babadoko, however, solicited the support of the Royal father to get speedy accreditation and approval of the courses from the National Universities Commission, NUC.