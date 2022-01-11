Etsu Nupe presents new District Head of Lagun to public

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger state, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has presented the new District Head of Lagun in Lavun local government area of the state to the people of his district.

The Etsu Nupe was represented by the Mayaki Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu-Maiyaki, at a brief ceremony in Lagun.

The Mayaki Nupe, on behalf of Etsu Nupe, officially presented Alhaji Usman Shafii-Ndagi, Chata Raba Nupe, as the new District Head.

Alhaji Abubakar urged the appointee to be dedicated, patriotic and God fearing in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The royal father admonished the district head to accord top priority to the security and welfare of the people of his area.





The Etsu Nupe also called on him to always work towards attaining sustainable peace and unity as well as the socio-economic development of the area.



The monarch urged Nigerians to live in peace, noting that without peace and tolerance, Nigeria’s socio-economic development would continue to suffer setbacks.



The traditional ruler called on the people of the emirate, Nigerlites and Nigerians to live in peace with one another to foster national unity.

“Nigerians are free to live in any part of the country; the nation belongs to all of us, and as Nigerians, we must be our brother’s keeper while striving to be continuously patriotic,” he said.

In his inaugural speech, Alhaji Shafii-Ndagi, urged the people to be security conscious and always report the movements of suspicious persons.



The Chata Raba Nupe thanked the Etsu Nupe for finding him worthy to be appointed the district head and assured that he will discharge his duties with sincerity of purpose and fear of God.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Etsu Nupe.

