Etsu Nupe: The super monarch and one other man of firsts

‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived but the difference we have made to the lives of others, that will determine the significance of the life we lived’’. – Nelson Mandela.

There are two great personalities who are practical demonstration of the quote above: making huge differences to the lives of others and continually changing the history of the society from good to better.

One, is the 13th Etsu Nupe and the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar CFR. Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers in 2003, Etsu Nupe Abubakar has shown qualities which define kingship is inherent in him. He is a towering symbol of traditional institution with uncommon national stature and exceeding appeal; it is why traditional titles of Nupe kingdom are being held by many deserving men and women of Nupe kingdom, Niger state and across northern and southern parts of the country, irrespective of religious affiliations, an indication of his belief for a true united Nigeria.

Further to these, a firm but fair Yahaya Abubakar is also brave and decisive having served meritoriously and gallantly in the military through to the rank of Brigadier-General before he ascended the throne 18 years ago. He is a golden but very godly monarch with a high consciousness of the huge responsibilities for his subjects and kingdom on his shoulders, which is characteristic of every responsible leader.

As a relentless pursuer of development and economic prosperity of kin-Nupe and Niger state in general, Etsu Abubakar made the biggest history in Niger state when he founded the first private university in the state, Edusoko University, Bida, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2021. More than 49 years after its creation.‘Edusoko’ literally means sea of God in Nupe, bearing in mind that knowledge is an endless sea. But the more knowledge an individual possesses, the better his worldview, soul and living.

Another man of firsts is Mallam Hassan Nuhu Dankoli, the traditional holder of ‘Mayanan’ Minna Emirate (the Niger state capital). Nuhu, who is a quinquagenarian, is a household name in Niger state, having held demanding positions such as special adviser to late Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure; Niger state coordinator of the defunct National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), Niger state focal person for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs now SDGs), among others.

The ‘Mayanan’ Minna, which means the representative of business community in Minna Emirate, is an entrepreneur of immense capacity, resilience and extraordinary tenacity who has carved a unique place for himself in school business in Niger state, having founded the first private college of health technology in the state, Newgate College of Health Technology Minna, in 2014 in his effort to bridge manpower gap in the health sector of the state.The college is in fact the first privately owned higher institution in the state.

Worthy of note is the fact that Hassan Nuhu, being a pursuer of highest aspirations, was also nursing a dream and working to seeing Newgate College of Health grow into Newgate University. Lo and behold, eight years into the existence of the college, the Mayanan Minna got approval from the federal government for the establishment of the Newgate University, Minna on April 6, 2022. Following this approval, Newgate University would be the first private university to be located in Minna.

Universities, regardless of ownership or control, are special institutions for teaching, transmission of expertise, excellence, innovations and good culture of cut-edge research; as development paradigm of advanced economies are defined by these institutions. In addition, universities bring about more job opportunities, increase in infrastructure, boost in revenue generation for the government and growth in economic activities. This is why universities are never too many provided their existence would perform the functions adduced above.

Gladly, today, with Edusoko and Newgate universities, Niger state has two private universities four decades after its creation which is the basis for this piece.

It is a sad reality that our young population go through a lot in their quest for higher education such as psychological trauma, vulnerability to manipulation, susceptibility to social vices and even suicide. According to Hassan Nuhu, founder of the Newgate University, Minna, the dream to set up the first private college of health technology in Niger state in 2014, was due to a publication he saw sometimes in 2012 about a young man who had committed suicide in Lagos state for failing to gain admission into the university thrice after sitting for JAMB exams.

Where private sector participation is lacking, especially in tertiary education, the social and economic consequences could be enormous. For example in Niger state, it is statistically worrisome before now that a state which has a population of over four million, according to 2006 Census, having over 300 public secondary schools alone, according to conservative statistics; and not less than 30,000 students finish from her secondary schools yearly, has total students’ population not more than 70,000 in all the 13 federal and state owned tertiary institutions in the state.

That aside, while no amount of resources spent in the cause of education is too much, it is still hoped that these first two private universities in Niger state and others to come would be affordable. We urge government at all levels and well-meaning stakeholders to render friendly policies and supportive structures to the founders, the institutions and others alike because as Victor Hugo reasoned, ‘he who opens a school closes a prison’.

Abubakar writes from Minna, Niger state, via [email protected]