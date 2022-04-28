Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished the Muslim Ummah in the country to sustain the virtues learnt during the ongoing Ramadan fast even after the holy month.

Etsu Nupe, who spoke in Bida on Thursday at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir in Umar Majigi Central Mosque said, “We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

”Muslims should strive to maintain all their good deeds during the fasting period and shun all the evil and devilish acts they had abstained from during the holy month of Ramadan”.

According to him, “these noble virtues include patience, piety, philanthropy and love for one another. They also includeabstaining from adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, devilish acts and drug abuse.’

“Fasting is not only abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty Allah to come and do, as well as preach.”

The royal father added that the month should be used to adhere strictly to the teachings and ways of Prophet Muhammad in terms of honesty, peace and love for one another.

The traditional ruler said it was only with the fear of Allah that Muslims could meet their needs and enjoy their possessions on earth.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food and other basic needs.

The monarch also urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining few days of fasting to pray fervently for national peace and progress.

The Etsu Nupe further enjoined Muslims to tolerate one another and pray for sustained unity of the country.

He noted that the two major religions in the country preach peace, unity and love for one another, saying “we should always strive to maintain these at all times.”

Alhaji Abubakar said that without peace and unity, socio-economic development will continue to elude any society’.

The royal father however called on leaders at all levels to led the people with the fear of God, saying, they should always remember that they will all account for their deeds on the day of reckoning.

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, urged Muslims to fear God and always remember the day of reckoning.

He enjoin Muslims to stop accumulating unnecessary wealth, adding that we will all account for how we acquired every kobo before Almighty Allah on the day of resurrection.

