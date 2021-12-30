Etsu Nupe urges old students to facilitate development of alma mater





The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger state, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged students of education institutions at all levels to facilitate the development of their alma mater.

Abubakar spoke on Wednesday at the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sabon Gida Old Pupils, his former primary school.

The Etsu Nupe, who was represented by the Mayaki Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu-Maiyaki, said the current socio-economic and political status of the old students would not have been possible without their former schools.

This, the monarch noted, demands the old students to look back and pay back to those schools as well as their various communities.

The royal father maintained that old students and alumni have critical roles to play in the infrastructure development of their former institutions, provision of facilities and welfare for their members of staff.

The Etsu Nupe said the responsibilities of funding education should not be left to government alone.

He, however, advised other old pupils of other schools to unite and restore the lost glory in education for the sector to move forward.

In his remark, the oldest pupil in attendance, who graduated in 1963, Alhaji Mohammed Dyadya, Rubwati Nupe, expressed gratitude to the organisers for bringing old pupils together to chart a new course for development.

An interim committee was constituted, headed by Mallam Musa Ladan the Dangata Nupe and Head of Administration, Federal Medical Centre, Bida, to champion the reunion and development of Sabongida Primary School, Bida.

Ladan said it had become imperative to bring old boys together to find ways of taking back the structure temporarily occupied by Police Boys Secondary School.

He said it would also contribute meaningfully to the development of their alma mater.

