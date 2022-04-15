EU commends PROMAD on ‘Follow The Projects’ initiative

The European Union (EU) delegation to Nigeria has commended PROMAD Foundation on its ‘Follow The Projects’ Initiative.

PROMAD in a press statement by the Executive Director, Daisi M. Omokungbe, disclosed that The EU in a letter by the Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, responding to PROMAD’s demand on an Ondo community health centre built by the delegation, said: “The EU Delegation acknowledges the receipt of your letter on the above subject matter and appreciates your bringing to the attention of the European Union (EU) the status of the health centre build by the EU in Abusoro community, Akure North LGA as part of support to Ondo state under the EU Niger.

Delta Support Programme.

“The letter titled: “Re-PROMAD Uncovers Abandoned Health Centre Built by EU in Ondo and Demanding Action on the Project. Indeed, the EU is alarmed that the project has not been put into use since its completion. The project was duly completed and handed over to the beneficiary community and this being a cost-sharing project, the local government is expected to equip and staff the health centre to make it functional as part of its 25 per cent contribution,” Pelzer said.

“Nevertheless, the EU has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the Contracting Authority and the state government to your letter to ensure that urgent action is taken towards the utilisation of the project.

“Once again, we commend your ‘Follow the Projects’ initiative in tracking the project and reporting on its functionality status.”