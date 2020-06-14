EU donates PPEs to victims of sexual assaults in Yobe

European Union has donated Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment to British Council supported programme, Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), located at women and children Hospital in Damaturu.

Making the presentation, the state team leader, Abdulkadir Sambo represented by the state Programme Officer, Yahaya Janga says, the effort was to support and enhance service delivery of the health workers.

“These donations will help the health workers in the period of covid-19. They may come in contact with patients who are carriers of the coronavirus, therefore these PPEs will help in protecting them from contracting the disease.

“The PPEs were donated in Potiskum and Damaturu local government councils of the state to reduce the spread of the corona virus” he said.

Receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Doctor Baba Ali thanked the European Union for the gesture.

“Before now the people have the culture of silence for fear of stigmatization but with the sensitization supported by the British Council many survivors are opening up.

“The services we render in the centre are done free of charge, we have medical, legal, counselling and skills acquisition units where survivors could be rehabilitated and repositioned to do better in the society”.

He called on the government and groups for more awareness and training of personnel to handle cases of sexual gender based violence in the state.

In a related development, groups of young girls who were trained on tailoring and other skills by the British council have produced and distributed free face masks to commuters in Damaturu as part of their contribution to curtailing the spread of the virus in the state capital.

