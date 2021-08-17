EU, German support environment ministry to validate National Waste Battery Management Policy

The Nigerian Energy Programme have supported the Federal Ministry of Environment to validate the National Waste Battery Management Policy. HELEN OJI reports

The European Union (EU) and German Government, supported the ministry of environment to validate the National Waste Battery Management Policy. The Policy, which was developed in collaboration with several stakeholders in the sector during several technical meetings and roundtable discussions, establishes the national standard of best practices for waste battery management in line with the provisions and recommendations of the Basel and the Bamako Conventions and other related guidelines for the Environmentally Sound Management (ESM) of hazardous waste.

Speaking at the validation, the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said: “The new National Waste Battery Management Policy will support the Nigerian Government’s efforts to ensure the Environmentally Sound Management (ESM) of waste batteries resulting from the accelerating use of renewable energy solutions, such as solar mini-grids to promote energy access in unserved or underserved areas in the country.

”Underlining the importance of the new policy, the Head of Section, Economic Cooperation and Energy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Inga Stefanowicz, noted that “this policy will promote the practice of battery waste disposal in accordance with international standards. It will help address the environmental concerns of economic development based on technological advancements, such as in renewable energy or digital sectors,” he added.

He stated further that the general overview of the objectives of the policy, the obligations of various stakeholders along different levels of the value chain to manage waste batteries in an environmentally sound way and the institutional framework for the policy implementation.

The Head of Programme, NESP, Mr. Duke Benjamin, noted that “this milestone will go a long way in regulating the activities of the battery waste disposal industry, greatly reducing the release of toxic chemicals in the atmosphere and on surface and ground water”.

Benjamin said to ensure sustainability in policy implementation, NESP will continue to provide technical support and training to various battery recycling facilities in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“The Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) is a technical assistance programme co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Government. The programme is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power (FMP).

In his words: it aims to foster investments for renewable energy and energy efficiency and to improve access to electricity for disadvantaged, mostly rural communities.