EU may ban importation of Nigeria cocoa by 2022 – CFAN president

The National President, Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Comrade Adeola Adegoke has raised concern over the possibility of the European Union banning importation of Nigeria cocoa into it domain, except issues on chemical uses and quality seeds are addressed.

Adegoke also revealed that the association forthcoming summit will addressed varous issues that impede the Nigeria cocoa sector from competing favourably with other African nations in the international market.

He stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the forthcoming Cocoa Farmers summit in Abuja.

He said the acceptability international organization to buy Nigeria cocoa is a threat that most be taken seriously, adding that deforestation and issue of quality are part of serious considerations.

“On quality, our buyers are complaining on quality, they are now threatening Nigeria that they are going to reject our cocoa, that is a very serious issues that would be addressed at the summit too.

“We are also looking at the EU policy which says as long as we continue to use chemicals more than the original level, it will be rejected 2022.

“Are we go wait till 2022, like we did during the beans ban? We don’t need to wait for this, the summit will address this issues to.

“The world produces about 5 billion metric tones of cocoa, so what’s the fate of someone producing 250,000 metric tones?,” he said

