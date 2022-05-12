EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7bn

The European Union (EU) head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi has put the trade volume between the bloc and Nigeria in 2021, at €28.7 billion.

The envoy disclosed this at the Europe Day celebration, held at the EU Residence in Abuja.

The Europe Day is a day set aside for celebrating peace and unity among the European countries that formed the EU since 1950.

The event is held every May 9 after the Robert Schuman Declaration which launched the European projects.

According to Ms Isopi, the EU as a bloc remains Nigeria’s biggest trading partner accounting for more than 20 per cent of Nigeria’s trade with the world.

”In 2021 the volume of EU-Nigeria trade stood at 28.7 billion euros, an increase of more than 25 per cent over 2020, with a trade balance of €6.4 billion in favour of Nigeria,” stated Ms Isopi.

According to her, the bloc is Nigeria’s first partner in foreign direct investment, with EU companies contributing, together with their Nigerian business partner, to the country’s economic growth, job creation and wealth generation.

She said the bloc was looking further in strengthening the relations and to help create the necessary conditions for the private sector to operate and contribute to developing the country.

She added that the bloc would continue to work with EU member states, the European Investment Bank and other EU Development Financial Institutions, as ‘Team Europe’ to implement their joint vision.

Ms Isopi also pledged EU’s determination to continue working with Nigeria to enhance security, development and its vision for the future.

She added that the bloc in bringing back peace in the North-East it would support recovery, peace-building and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, through the Multinational Joint Task Force

