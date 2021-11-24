EU pledges more reporting centres for gender-based violence













The European Union (EU) has pledged to increase the number of National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) situation rooms with a view to having each in all 36 states of Nigeria.



The National GBV situation room is an initiative, supported by the EU as platform for online and real-time reporting, ad data provision for effective response to gender-based violence.



EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Samuela Isopi made the pledge during a visit to the pilot GBV situation room domiciled at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Abuja, stating that the EU will continue to partner with Nigeria on issues affecting women. Others at the moment are located in Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Cross River and Ebonyi states.



She described GBV as being one of the issues in EU’s list of priorities, which she noted affects more than 5 percent of the Nigeria’s population, adding that the EU has an action plan aimed at accelerating programmes on gender policies in the EU and Nigeria.





According to her, Nigeria must strive to achieve 85 percent of plan for gender issues, and assured that the EU will partner with the government, civil societies and other stakeholders to promote gender issues.





In her response, Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen assured the EU delegation of continued collaboration on issues that border on women, stressing that “every day is a day of struggle for the ministry to fight child abuse, trafficking, child marriages, rape and other rights violations”.

