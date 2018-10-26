EU, UNDP launch emergency employment for 600 insurgency victims (3) By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri

The European Union and United Nations Development Programme have

launched a 3-year programme for sustainable waste management and

environmental sanitation for over 600 conflict-affected people from

across Borno state.

The emergency employment is to support the implementation of intensive

community clean-up and waste management activities and delivery of

sanitation-related services under the European Union-funded

‘Sustainable Waste Management and Environmental Protection’ project by

the UNDP.

At the launch of the project in Maiduguri, yesterday, Ms. Mizuho

Yokoi, Head of UNDP North-East Sub-Office, expressed UNDP’s gratitude

to the European Union for the partnership and support toward the

recovery and rebuilding efforts in the region.

“Activities to be implemented will help build capacities of local

institutions in sustainable waste management and create jobs for

members of participating communities,” Yokoi said.

The project, which aligns with the European Union’s funding

objectives, is part of UNDP’s early recovery efforts, aimed at

resuscitating household sources of livelihoods that will sustain

communities beyond humanitarian aid.

The beneficiaries of this intervention include Internally Displaced

Persons (IDPs) and their hosts in communities. Income generated from

opportunities like this helps families meet household needs, including

feeding, medication and children’s school fees.

Previous beneficiaries from similar opportunities have used income

earned to start small businesses and support even more community

members.

Through partnership with the European Union, over US$8 million will be

invested in activities aimed at ridding the region of debris both from

the conflict and reconstruction and cleaning up communities in

Maiduguri, Bama and Biu Local Government Areas.

The crisis, now which is in its tenth year, led to the displacement of

over 10 million people across the North-East of Nigeria and into

neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Borno state has been most

affected by the crisis in the region, accounting for over 80 per cent

of IDP population. Due to increased population, especially in

Maiduguri, solid waste and conflict debris have accumulated, exposing

the already vulnerable populations to pollution and risk of disease

infections.