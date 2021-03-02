EURO products renovates blocks of classrooms in Kaduna

About four classrooms blocks at Local Government Education Authority Primary, LGEA Baban Dodo, Makera, Kaduna South Local Government Area of the State, have been renovated by the EURO Products Limited.

The Managing Director of the Company, Mohammed El- Hussaini, while handing over the renovated blocks to the Authority in Kaduna yesterday said that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility aimed at improving the learning environment.

El- Hussaini who was represented by the company’s Group Marketing Manager, Dennis Yakubu, in his speech said that the intervention was in recognition of the importance of education to the development of any society.

Furthermore, he said that the MD also noted that his company which is the manufacturer of EUROFOAM noted that without a good environment, learning will be stressful.

” We are handing over the newly renovated classrooms by Eurofoam company’s contribution to a better education environment.

In his speech , the Chairman , Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB ), Tijani Abdullahi , described education as the ” key ” to development and thanked Euro products Limited for the support .