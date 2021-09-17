Europa: Fans in Police net over Leicester City, Napoli violence

Several arrests were made after clashes between Leicester City and Napoli fans ahead of their Europa League tie.

Police said eight Napoli fans and a 27-year-old man from Leicester were detained following a street fight about a mile from the King Power Stadium.

A 39-year-old man from Italy was also detained on suspicion of racially abusing a taxi driver.

Leicestershire Police said he “has been dealt with by way of a community resolution”.

A 36-year-old man, from Anstey, was questioned over a separate racially-aggravated offence but released with no further action taken.

Leicestershire Police said supporters from both clubs threw objects at each other towards the end of the game but there were no further arrests.Le