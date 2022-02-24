Europa: Victor Osimhen’s Napoli to pay tribute to Maradona vs Barcelona

Napoli are hoping to have a good atmosphere at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday night as they host Barcelona in their Europa League tie, and the club will pay another tribute to the man their stadium is now named after.

With the first leg against Barcelona having ended 1-1, it’s all on the line in Campania on Thursday against the Blaugrana, who are another of Maradona’s former sides.

In homage to Maradona, the stadium will applaud in the 10th minute of the game.

Diego’s Neapolitan son, Diego Sinagra, said ahead of the first leg that the tie was “a perfect tribute” to his father.

The tribute will see Napoli fans chant in a way that they did when Maradona played at the then-named Stadio San Paolo, before they break into applause.

Maradona has two statues in the stadium – one outside and one inside, close to the dressing rooms.