Europe tour: Zazzau Emir warns against rumour mongering

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has warned his subjects against rumour mongering.

He stated this in a brief speech to a mammoth crowd gathered to welcome on his return from a two-week tour to the Europe.

Our correspondent reports that it was the first time, the Emir who was an ex-Nigerian Ambassador has left his domain for an oversee trip since his coronation as the 19th Emir of Zazzau in November, 2019.

The Emir had during the tour visited many countries including Germany, Hungry and England.

Though the reason of his trip is not officially known, however, the journey has put a halt to speculations that the Emir cannot travel to any of the European countries due to some hindrances arising from his last engagement as Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand and Myanmar, before his appointment as Emir of Zazzau.

Accompanied by his wife, the Emir of Zazzau was warmly received by a large contingent of horse riders, who staged a colourful mini durbar in a share display of love and loyalty.

The Emir was earlier received by a rousing welcome at Kaduna train station by the most Senior Council Member of the Emirate Wazirin Zazzau, Khadi Muhammadu Inuwa Aminu who led other members of the Emirate Council, District Heads, Clerics, members of the business community and people from all walks of life.

The palace Media and Publicity officer, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai told Blueprint that such a Durbar was highly unusual as it was normally staged only to welcome highly placed traditional leader or government official like the president of a country or his equivalent from outside the emirate.

“But because of the love, loyalty and respect, the people of Zazzau emirate have for the Emir, they arrange the unusual durbar by themselves to welcome their Emir.

“This is no doubt a great testimony of love and passion they have for his sterling qualities of leadership during his brief stay on the throne.” He noted.