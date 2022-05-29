Evolve child-focused programmes to rescue Nigerian child, Enwemadu tells govts 



A non governmental organisation (NGO), A Mother’s Love Initiative, has called on governments at all levels and good spirited individuals to evolve child-focused interventions to develop the Nigerian child.

According to the founder of the NGO, Hanatu Enwemadu Esq, children are fast becoming endangered species in Nigeria, with the spate of abductions in schools and other vices children are exposed to.

Mrs Enwemadu also advised parents to avoid stampeding their children and wards in their educational pursuits, but to allow them grow at their own pace.

Enwemadu noted that the hurried child syndrome, which involves psychosocial maladjustment inflicted on adolescents and youths, as a result of hurrying them through their educational and developmental milestones, threatens their existence and well-being.

“We are saying that when you hurry a child, it has some negative psychological, emotional and physical development effect of such a child. It also has some negative impacts on him or her,” she said.

She noted that many parents in Nigeria now hurry their children to the point that some children at the age eight years are already in secondary schools.

The founder disclosed that NGO is already embarking on sensitisation, nationwide, to educate parents on the dangers and social implications of hurrying our children, because it affects their general well-being.

