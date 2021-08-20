EWIP advocates conducive environment for women participation in politics

Evolving Women In Politics (EWIP), an Abuja-based non- governmental organisation (NGO), has advocated for conducive environment for women participation in politics.

EWIP Vice President, Mrs. Raliat Abdulsalam, who made the call at the organisation’s first Meet and Greet Conference, called on women to participate fully in partisan politics at all levels.

She said EWIP seeks to mitigate violence against women during elections and encourage participation of women in politics in the country.

The vice president further urged, “Get your PVC please, educate all around you, women, children and even men alike because we cannot be here without the men behind us and we must put intelligent men to support us.

“So, educate all around you to register, get your PVC so that your vote will count; If I want to run now, how do I tell myself that EWIP is behind me when 80 or 90 per cent of members have no voters card.

“Let’s make a change, we don’t have to carry placards, get your PVC, your voices can be heard without shouting, just your appearance is your voice, standing on the line is your voice and supporting someone is your voice,” she said.

On her part, the group’s coordinator, Mrs. Hadiza Kolo, called for the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmation for women as contained in the Beijing declaration to encourage women participation in politics.

“Women in politics work across party lines, even in the most politically combative environments, and champion issues such as gender equality and laws that strengthen communities and generations to come.

“An increased number of skilled and knowledgeable women can promote gender equality in leadership roles and decision making in every sector of the economy, and at all levels with adequate support.”

