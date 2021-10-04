EWIP demands 50% involvement of women in politics

Evolving Women In Progress (EWIP) Abuja branch, a non-governmental organisation has called for 50 per cent involvement of women in politics for the development of democracy in the country.

The coordinator of the group, Hajia Hadiza Kolo, made the call in an interview with the newsmen in Abuja, shortly after the first ‘Meet and Greet’ for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chapter.

She said the Beijing declaration that proposes 35 per cent participation of women in politics has not been achieved, adding that there was need for equal participation of women in decision making worldwide.

She said EWIP is an organisation that seeks to mitigate violence against women during elections and encourage participation of women in politics in the country.

“We are gathered here to educate women to register, get their Permanent Voter Cards, vote and be voted for during elections to fill political offices in the country.

“EWIP is a worldwide affair with a political undertone and our message is to also encourage women to go into politics and contest into elective positions to encourage equal representation.

“We need 50 per cent involvement of women in politics and if its not possible it can be negotiated because the 35 per cent Beijing declaration for women participation in politics has not been achieved.

“I think we have achieved about 28 per cent, that is still a long way to go and I am seeing a world where women are included 50-50 in making decisions worldwide,” she said.