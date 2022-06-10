Ex-Abacha’s CSO Al-Mustapha emerges AA Presidential candidate, says Nigeria’s unity not negotiable

The unity of Nigeria is of utmost importance and not negotiable at any cost, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.) has emphatically stated after emerging as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections.

Al-Mustapha, who was the Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha when he was military Head of State, defeated Samson Odupitan in the Action Alliance primary to emerged as the winner of the presidential ticket and opines that if AA wins next year presidential elections the party will unite the country.

While Al-Mustapha polled 506 votes, Odupitan, his opponent got 215. Messrs Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, withdrew from the race, but pledged their support for Al-Mustapha.

Addressing the delegates before the vote, the Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeza said 842 delegates were accredited to elect the four flagbearers using option A4.

But Odupitan insisted that he was contesting the presidential primary to take care of the interest of the masses of the country.

He pledged to address the social, economic and political crises currently bedeviling the country if elected President.

Al-Mustapha on his part, told the delegates that his experience as a military officer for 35 years and while working with Abacha would enable him to tackle the nation’s embarrassing security challenges.

He said: “I’m a humble person and I have what it takes to contain the insecurity ravaging the country.

“I am a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. I remain patriotic despite the humiliation I had suffered in my 35 years of service.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and the Action Alliance had the structures to unite the country, being the party for the masses, with members across the country.”

Odupitan, after poll congratulated Al-Mustapha for the victory and pledged to work with him.

He expressed concern on the role played by the national executive of AA party, adding, “I am not please with how the national executive conduct the election. It was shodding and embarrassing. You don’t change the goal post at the middle of the game. I choose to be a man of peace and let things be.”

In his acceptance speech, Al-Mustapha said that AA is the party is Nigeria must work.

He challenged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as this is the time to draw the line that will help the nation.

He expressed delight with the show of love he received from his party executive, members and the delegates.

He promised not to disappoint the trust they reposed in him if he eventually win the presidential election next year.

