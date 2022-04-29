Ex-ACF chair urges FG, NASS to scrap JAMB

An elder statesman and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande (Baraden Lafia), has called on the federal government to scrap the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in order to “free up admission processes into the nation’s tertiary institutions.”

He made the call via a media chat Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the board had been subjecting young and gifted Nigerians and their parents to exorbitant fees, exhorting them and making them go through a cumbersome process in order to gain admission.

Kwande, who is the immediate past chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said admission matters should be returned to the Universities.

“Every university has its own standard requirements that they use to secure administration and should be allowed to use their requirements for prospective students instead of JAMB,” he said.

He accused the board of turning JAMB into a revenue-generating venture which has been defrauding Nigerians.

“The board has been subjecting poor parents to pain, and the young girls to immoral acts to meet the ever increasing means of purchasing the form and transportation to centres in distant towns.”

He urged the National Assembly to assist in scrapping the body, saying over 50 per cent of Nigerians struggle to save, fast, beg to raise money for the JAMB examination, but end up being frustrated by JAMB. Kwande, lamented that his daughter passed JME, but was denied admission, adding that he, however, secured admission for her within 24 hours via email outside the country. According to him, she is now a medical doctor, while her classmates are still either just securing admission or are still under the extortion of JAMB.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

