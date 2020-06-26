Ex-ADP gov candidate Adeoti returns to APC in Osun

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the last election in Osun state, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeoti, who was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), until his resignation to run for governor in 2018, announced his return to the APC on Friday.

He returned to APC with some members of the ADP and also directed his supporters who had left the APC with him to return.

According to him, his defection from the APC was loss to the party, and that the APC would have won the election convincingly if he had remained in the party.

“We made history in a way, in view of the number of votes, 49,742, garnered, despite having barely less than two months to prepare for an election of such magnitude. No candidate in the political history of the state has ever got close to that given that the hard choice we made and environment we operated in,” he said.

On whether or not the justice he sought had been addressed in the APC, Adeoti said some leaders of the party had promised to ensure justice, adding that “we have been assured by the party leadership at the national and state levels that none of us would be reprimanded or discriminated against based on our past.”