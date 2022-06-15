Ex-AGF Bayo Ojo to unveil Nigeria’s first book on Construction Law

Nigeria’s first book on Construction Law will, Thursday, be unveiled in Abuja by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN.

The book authored by Mrs Ewuwuni Onnoghen-Theophilus, a Nigerian lawyer and daughter of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, will be presented to the Nigerian public at the Merit House, Maitama in Abuja.

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mrs Mary Ukaego Peter Odili has been scheduled to co-present the historical law book.

A programme of event sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday showed that eminent legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief James Ogwu Onoja is coordinating the book presentation.

Among the legal giants billed to witness the book presentation are Chairman Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Malam Ahmed Raji, SAN, Mahmoud Magaji, SAN and Damian Dodo, SAN among others.

Others are former governor of Cross River state, Chief Liyel Imoke, former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Dr D.K Olukoya and Africa’s richest woman, Mrs Modupe Alakija.

The document also indicated that several Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal as well as Heads of courts and Judges are to witness the unveiling of the law book.

