Ex-agitators group thumbs up NDDC probe, urges constituency projects’ scrutiny

A coalition of Niger Delta ex-agitators has thrown its weight behind the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the National Assembly.

In a press statement backing the probe issued by chairman of Amnesty Phase II, Delta state chapter, Chief Kingsley Muturu, a Peace Ambassador, the group described the ongoing probe as long overdue and urged members of the National Assembly committee conducting the probe to ignore “the drama being acted by those called to give account of their stewardship.”

Ambassador Muturu said the major problem of NDDC nay Niger Delta was that of many conflicting interests that cannot find a common ground to drive development so that the people can benefit.

“I am not in support of anybody in this fight and drama. I am not in support of Akpabio or even those fighting him. All I want is for the National Assembly to get to the root of the issues at stake.

“In NDDC, there are no harmonised interests, rather varied interests of those who are only interested in lining their pockets to the detriment of the masses of Niger Delta.

“Every appointee in NDDC unfortunately represents a private interest. The only way forward is to remove those interests. Let whoever that is appointed the Managing Director of NDDC or the Niger Delta minister be allowed free hand to run the place so that the people would know who to hold accountable when there is a problem.

“As the Commission is presently constituted, it will be difficult to hold one individual responsible because whoever you see as the MD of the Commission is under immense pressure. We know these things because we are from there and we have our ears on the ground.

“For instance, in my Bomadi local government, we have those who have been representing us in the commission, yet you cannot see any good road, no portable water, no rural electrification and this lack of basic amenities has exacerbated the security situation not only in my local government area, but also in the entire Niger Delta,” he said.

Muturu said another body should be set up on ad-hoc basis also investigate how lawmakers from the region use funds allocated to them for constituency projects.