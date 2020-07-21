Ex-ANAN president advocates electricity tariff reduction

The former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has called on the federal government to facilitate a reduction of electricity tariff to boost production by the productive sector.

Nzekwe, who spoke in Ota, Ogun state on Tuesday, noted that the high inflation rate in the country was caused by low production when compared with high consumption.

“The federal government needs to put in place measures to increase production of goods so as to bring down inflation rate.” he said.

The former ANAN president also called on the FG to reduce regulations in the electricity industry that were preventing adequate production and distribution of electricity.

According to him, adequate power supply is imperative for any economy to reduce poverty, create job opportunities and attain a sustainable development, urging the FG to also reduce regulations in the oil and gas industry,

Nzekwe further called on the FG to improve on roads, rail, education, security and health, to enable companies produce more at lower costs.