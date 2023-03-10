Ex-APC governors congratulate President-elect, Tinubu

Former governors under the aegis of Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Former Governors have congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by its convener, and former governor of Yobe state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on Thursday.

The statement reads, “The process, and the outcome validate the fundamental principles of democracy: the right to choose, and we associate with the rigorous journey that led to the victorious destination. In achieving victory, it is not only the supporters of APC whose heart is gladdened, but millions of lovers of democracy.

“We equally call on all Nigerians to accept the olive branch held forward by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and pursue path of peace, progress and tranquility, as being propagated by the President elect.

“As we go through the transition period, we of the Forum of APC former governors will continue to support Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and we call on Nigerians to eschew bitterness, avoid divisive tendencies and choose the path of reconciliation and unity for the greater good of Nigerians.“

