Ex-Aso Savings boss arrested again

The anti-corruption agency, ICPC, yesterday arrested a former

Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu.

Mrs. Aliyu was arrested outside the court premises by officials of the

ICPC, at the end of her daughter’s trial on Wednesday.

Mrs. Aliyu, who is facing a current charge by the ICPC on alleged

diversion of N57 million while in Aso Savings, was in court on Wednesday for a separate charge of alleged murder involving her and

her daughter, Maryam Sanda.

Ms. Sanda and her mother are being tried for their alleged roles in the

murder of Ms. Sanda’s husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Mrs Aliyu, who was granted bail with a bond of N10 million, was taken

away by the ICPC officials as she exited the courtroom on Wednesday.

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed her arrest to

Premium Times, in a telephone conversation.

Okoduwa also told our reporter that Mrs. Aliyu was brought to the

ICPC office, after her arrest.

She however said the reasons for Mrs. Aliyu’s arrest would be made public later.

“Yes, it is true that she was arrested and brought to our office. But‎ the reason for her arrest will be provided later,” Mrs. Okoduwa told‎ Premium Times.

