Ex-Aso Savings boss arrested again

The anti-corruption agency, ICPC, yesterday arrested a former
Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu.
Mrs. Aliyu was arrested outside the court premises by officials of the
ICPC, at the end of her daughter’s trial on Wednesday.
Mrs. Aliyu, who is facing a current charge by the ICPC on alleged
diversion of N57 million while in Aso Savings, was in court on Wednesday for a separate charge of alleged murder involving her and
her daughter, Maryam Sanda.
Ms. Sanda and her mother are being tried for their alleged roles in the
murder of Ms. Sanda’s husband, Bilyaminu Bello.
Mrs Aliyu, who was granted bail with a bond of N10 million, was taken
away by the ICPC officials as she exited the courtroom on Wednesday.
The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed her arrest to
Premium Times, in a telephone conversation.
Okoduwa also told our reporter that Mrs. Aliyu was brought to the
ICPC office, after her arrest.
She however said the reasons for Mrs. Aliyu’s arrest would be made public later.
"Yes, it is true that she was arrested and brought to our office. But the reason for her arrest will be provided later," Mrs. Okoduwa told Premium Times.
