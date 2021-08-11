Ex-Bayern boss demands stricter implementation of financial fair play rule

Former Bayern Munich Chief Executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken out in favour of stricter financial controls in European football.

Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain are again under the microscope after adding Lionel Messi’s wages to the signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

However, the French side has said that most of those signings were free transfers.

English champions Manchester City have also paid out 138 million dollars on Aston Villa’s England winger Jack Grealish and want Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who would cost a similar amount.

“Financial Fair Play already exists. It just needs to be adapted and used more stringently.

Rummenigge, who is on the UEFA executive committee as a representative of the European Club Association, told Sport Bild on Wednesday.

Tougher rules are an “absolute necessity,” Rummenigge added, saying: “UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin sees it similarly.”

UEFA’s Financial Fair Play stipulates that in principle. clubs should not spend more than they earn. But rules over sponsorship revenue have muddied the waters.

“These regulations I’m talking about are after all, supposed to stabilise competition, not restrict it, and the issue is far too rarely looked at from that side,” Rummenigge added.

Rummenigge stepped down as Bayern chief executive earlier this year and has often said his club cannot compete with PSG and Manchester City in the transfer market.

