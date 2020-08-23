Ex-Benue teaching service board ES denies mismanaging N195m

Former Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Associate Professor Wilfred Uji, has debunked the allegations that he mismanaged over N195.7 million cooperative society funds while serving at the board.

He also threatened court action against the Benue state government over the alleged mismanagement of the funds, which he said was a clear fallacy.

A ministry of education committee was set up by government to investigate the four-year tenure of the immediate past executive secretary of the TSB, Associate Professor Uji.

The committee led by special adviser to Benue state government on Basic Education, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongu, had while presenting a report to the governor, alleged that N700 million was realised at the board during Mr. Uji’s tenure and that he should refund over N195 million allegedly mismanaged.

But in an interview with newsmen in reaction to the allegations, Uji said the committee conceived deliberate falsehood and mischief, just to malign his character and integrity.

He threatened to take the state government to court over the allegation, saying he never mismanaged funds while serving as executive secretary of the board.

He said in his near four year tenure, what came to the board in all levies and miscellaneous was about N140 million, adding that the purported figure of N700 million was a concoction plotted to malign his hard earned reputation.

Uji challenged the committee to present detail of their findings through documents and evidence that such monies came to the board, through any of its accounts or by the executive secretary under his tenure.