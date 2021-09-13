Ex-Chief of Naval Staff Ibas resumes as Nigeria’s envoy to Ghana

Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has promised to build on the existing brotherly relations between Nigeria and Ghana.

Ibas, the immediate past Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, also disclosed that the two countries have issues of mutual interests, including collaboration in fighting piracy in the gulf of Guinea, human trafficking, smuggling of arms and terrorism.

Ambassador Ibas gave the assurance while presenting his Letters of Credence to President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently in Accra.

He said Nigeria and Ghana shared a special bond of friendship that pre-dates independence, adding that both countries continued to enjoy close bi-lateral cooperation in areas of culture, political, economic and trade relations.

While acknowledging that relations at the retail-trade level have experienced some disputes, the former Chief of Naval Staff, however, said, “the needed attention towards a resolution is being given at the highest level. I commend your efforts for the providing a platform to address the retail-trade impasse, which is currently receiving attention by the Trade Ministers of both countries.”

“Nigeria and Ghana are faced with similar security challenges including piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, terrorism, trafficking in small arms and light weapons, drug and human trafficking and cybercrime. As you are aware, Your Excellency, both countries are collaborating to mitigate the challenges at bilateral and multilateral levels, while seeking to grow our economies.

“This serves the interest of our two countries and further fosters conducive environment for peace, stability and development of the sub-region, the African continent and the world at large. As the two leading countries in the West African sub-region, we have also been playing leadership roles in ECOWAS, and with the take-off of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, headquartered here in Accra, Nigeria reassures of its full cooperation in ensuring the continent harnesses the limitless opportunities for the industrialisation of Africa under the trade bloc,” Ibas said.

He said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration remains committed to improving security, revitalising the national economy and improving governance by tackling corruption.

“I will strive to expand and deepen friendship, and enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation between our governments and people, to take Nigeria-Ghana relations to new heights.

“I would also like to take advantage of your personal camaraderie with President Buhari to re-energise relations between the two countries in areas such as tourism and entertainment, trade, agriculture, education, for our mutual benefit. I firmly believe that, in carrying out this important mission, I shall have the friendly cooperation and full support from you, your Government and the good people of Ghana” he said.

The envoy conveyed Buhari’s best wishes to President Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

Receiving the new envoy, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the brotherly relations between the two countries, even as he assured him of maximum support during his stay in Ghana.