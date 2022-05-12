Ex- communications minister Olawale Ige dies at 84

A former Director-General and Minister, Ministry of Communications, Engr Olawale Adeniji Ige has passed on at 84.

Engr Ige was the former Director-General, Ministry of Communications before he became in 1990 and was reappointed a Minister to coordinate the Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications in 1992.

Between 1999 and 2010, he served as a member of the Nigerian Communications Commission and the first Director of Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja.

The statement announcing his passage signed by his daughter, Mrs. Atinuke Olashore, said the late Engr Ige was a member of the First World Telecommunications Advisory Group of the International Telecommunications Union with headquarters in Geneva and the first chairman of Nigeria Internet Group.

Born on 13th October, 1938 in Lagos, he began his career with the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in Ibadan as Engineering Assistant in 1957 before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study Electrical Engineering in 1961.

Upon his return to Nigeria in 1967, he began his working career with the Federal Ministry of Communications (Posts and Communications Department) as an Engineer and rose to become the first coordinating Director (Internal) NITEL and subsequently the General Manager, Long Distance Communications, NITEL in 1985.

