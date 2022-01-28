Ex-Delta APC spokesman warns party leaders over attack

The former Delta state All Progressives Congress (APC) acting publicity secretary, Barr. Sylvester Imonina, Thursday, took a swipe at the leadership and members of the party for what he described as “unwarranted, toxic and provocative media attack against his person”.

Imonina described Delta state APC as “an amalgam of people of crab mentality whose stock in trade is toxicity and engagement in war without end”.

It will be recalled that Imonina recently resigned his position as the acting state publicity secretary of the APC as well as his membership of the party due to “shambolic and dysfunctional state” of the party in the state.

Also former mouthpiece of APC in the State, in a recent Mega Rally organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Cenotaph, Asaba wholeheartedly declared and pitched his tent with the PDP by openly reaffirming his earlier position that he and his followers have decided to dump the sickly broom for the vociferous Umbrella.

In a statement personally signed by the former APC spokesman now a PDP chieftain, he posited that “joining PDP is his inalienable right to freedom of association that cannot be questioned and/ or circumscribed by any one”.

According to him, “If Delta APC was fair to him and others who are still mentally trapped in the party; I would not have decamped to PDP. Besides, I’m now better informed of the unquantifiable achievements of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led-government in the area of human capital and infrastructural development.

“I have left Egypt to Canaan and no amount of false allegation or media blackmail will make him to look back”.