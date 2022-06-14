Ex-D’Tigress player hosts basketball clinic for girls

Former D’Tigress forward Rashidat Sadiq has dragged 100 young girls to Ibadan for the 2022 edition of Rashidat Sadiq camp girls

The 2022 edition of the Rashidat Sadiq Basketball foundation is set to roll off from June 17 through 19 at the basketball court of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium formerly known as the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

This year’s camp according to the 6’2″ forward has as its theme ‘Strive for Greatness Girls Camp’

According to Olympian who represented Nigeria at the 2004 Olympic Games, 2006 FIBA World Championship and the 2006 Commonwealth Games after helping the country to the 2003 and 2005 Afrobasket for Women triumph is to give opportunity to young girls to further horn their skill in the dunking game.

“I felt it as a duty to give back to young and talented girls to realize that they can make it big in life through basketball and education,” she said.

