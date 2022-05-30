Ex-Ebonyi SSG canvases regional political economy 

A former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Prof. Benard Odoh, Sunday, called for support for regional political economy.

He stated this after he won election as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

While making his acceptance speech, Odoh said APGA will win the governorship election in Ebonyi state come 2023. He added that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in crisis which makes victory for the party easy.

He said, “To Ebonyi people, this is our own party, this party belongs to our region and the only way we can begin to make real progress is to support regional political economy and APGA offers that.

“As of today, APGA is the only party that has no crisis. We are always standing strong. We don’t have parallel congresses going on in Ebonyi state. The other two parties, APC and PDP are in crisis, their crisis are not going to end.

“We are pleasing with our people don’t waste your vote. Give APGA the vote. This is the time to stick for South-east economy. APGA has come to stay. What we want to have is a party that is able to create prosperity for our people, a party that has human dignity, a party that believes that our people deserves the best that’s what we represent.

“So we are appealing to them that within one year today when we are inaugurated as governor of Ebonyi state, we are going to implement policies that will improve our educational sector. Today our educational sector has shot down, we also promise our people that by the next one year when we take over office the environment you are doing business will be healthy, taxes that are killing business will be reviewed, and unnecessary levies will be scraped off.”

