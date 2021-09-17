Ex-EFCC boss Waziri suggests drug tests for national honours awardees

A former chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, has suggested that drug tests should be included as one of the criteria for people nominated for national honours awards.

Waziri said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Waziri was inaugurated as a member of the National Honours Award Committee on Thursday in Abuja.

The committee members are to screen and select eminent Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, who have contributed to the development of the country.

The former EFCC boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring honour to the National Honours Award by picking men and women of impeccable character to handle the national assignment.

She said the committee would work hard to consider people of impeccable character, focus on merit, patriotism and federal character in its consideration of people for the national honour.

She said beyond these criteria, she would also seek for the inclusion of drug tests as part of the vetting that must be carried out on would-be awardees.

According to her, this will be in line with the current war against drug abuse launched by President Buhari on June 26, this year.

“And as a member of this noble national honours award committee, I will be calling for the use of drug integrity tests as part of the screening process for those to be considered for the honours award.

“That way, we will be extending deterrence frontiers of the drug war because it has to cover all age brackets and social strata,” she said.

The committee was inaugurated by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

The committee which is chaired by Justice Sidi Muhammad 1 (retd.), the Emir of Lafia, has Mrs. Farida Waziri, (North-central), Muhammed Ja’afaru (North-west), Alhaji Sali Bello (North-east), Chief Inikio Dede (South-south) as members.

Others are; Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-east), Mr. Yemisi Shyllon (South-west), Dr. Abdullahi Oyekan, and Mrs. Angela Jim-Jaja, including other co-opted members.