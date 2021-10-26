Ex- Enugu council boss kidnapped, N10m ransom demanded

Former chairman of Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state, Hon. Afam Okereke has been kidnapped.

His kidnap took place Sunday and his abductors are demanding N10 million ransom for his release.

Okereke also an actor, movie producer and director was reportedly abducted on his way back from Port Harcourt after a movie production in Rivers state.

A source disclosed that the kidnappers have made contact with his family members and are demanding the sum of N10 million for his release.

It was not possible to reach the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.