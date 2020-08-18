Ex-Falcons coach Madu emerges football ambassador as Anambra plans to relaunch male, female football teams





The Chairman, caretaker committee of Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), Dr Emeka Okeke, has said that plans were on the way to revive and reposition the state male and female football teams.

Okeke, who disclosed this in a joint media briefing at his office in Awka, the state capital, said the initiative, a part of “My Anambra Football” project geared towards grassroots football development, had received governor Willie Obiano’s endorsement.



According to him, the committee had equally inaugurated a subcommittee for a female football club, unveiled former Super Falcons coach and player, Maureen Madu, as ANFA ambassador, partnered Juventus Academy Nigeria and others to help drive home their dreams.

He said the committee which took off ten days ago, had met and discussed with different stakeholders including club owners, referees, promoters and writers, so as to move the state sports sector to an enviable height.



Also speaking, the ANFA ambassador, Ms Maureen Madu, disclosed her readiness to mobilise and revive female football champions to be reckoned with within and outside the country.

On his part, the country manager, Juventus Academy Nigeria, Mr Olajide Ajayi, said they were poised to offer technical and other requisite soccer training and support to players, referees, coaches and others in the state with a view to making them champions.



Similarly, the Coordinator, Anambra Beach Soccer Development Committee, Dr Dozie Okpalaugo, said they were engaging with stakeholders to get investors and others into beach sporting in the state.