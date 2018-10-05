Ex-FERMA MD wins Katsina Central primaries

A former Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Kabir Barkiya has emerged winner of Katsina Central senatorial primaries.

Barkiya defeated Ibrahim Ida, Abdul-Aziz Yar’Adua and Umar Ibrahim Kurfi to emerge winner of the senatorial contest.

The chairman of the election committee, Isal Adamu, announced the result on Wednesday in Katsina, saying Barkiya scored 1,466 votes and was followed by Yar’Adua who scored 913 votes while Ida polled 897 votes.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared Nnoli Nnaji winner of the primary for Nkanu East and Nkanu West Federal Constituency in Enugu state.

Nnaji polled 246 votes to defeat the incumbent representative, Chukwuemeka Ujam who polled 55 votes while four votes were voided.

Announcing the result, the returning officer for the primary, Vitus Okechi thanked the delegates for their good conduct during the election.

Okechi also apologised for the late arrival of the materials which he attributed to delayed flight from Abuja and commended security agents and the media for their assistance in the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Nnaji, a onetime commissioner for public utilities in the state, said God’s time is the best, adding that he had been in the race since 2011.

He promised not to let them down if he emerged at the 2019 general elections.

(NAN)

