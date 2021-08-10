Ex- footballers reconnect with Lagos Legends Club





A group of legendary ex-footballers who once lived and plied their trades in Lagos, have come together under the umbrella, Lagos Legends Club.

The group which was formed August, 2018 by ex-Nigeria international and former Chairman of Lagos FA, Waidi Akanni, last Sunday held a virtual meeting that saw an impressive turn out of members within in the country, and the diaspora.



According the statement released by a top member of LCC, Monday Onyechi, the meeting was ostensibly to inform members of the latest drives of the group to legally concretize its activities, which included its registration with CAC, and of course, get a proper working constitution.

In his remarks during the zoom meeting, the convener of the group, Waidi Akanni, stated that the reason for bringing the former footballers together is to reconnect with former team mates and friends with a view to create a union that would stand to support each other.



It was finally agreed at the meeting to nominate a 6-man constitution drafting committee members drawn from Nigeria, United Kingdom and the Americas.

Some legendary members of LLC include, ex-Nigeria internationals Friday Ekpo, Fatai Amoo, Tajudeen Disu, Ganiyu Akanni, Deinde Akinlotan, Akeem Ogunlade, Taiwo Oloyede, Keye Onadeko, Samson Siasia, Mathias Enebeli, Ike Shorunmu, Joe Agwu, Peter Nieketein, Wasiu Ipaye, Jide Oguntuase and many others.