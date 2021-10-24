Ex- Ghana President, Mahama, Emefiele, Hope Uzodinma others grace AEC summit

The former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama will be opening the 3rd annual edition of the African Economic Congress scheduled to hold virtually from 1st -3rd November 2021.

The three-day virtual congress will be televised live on AIT . It covers panel sessions on agriculture, finance, trade, technology, youth, women, security, health, and energy.

The 2021 edition of AEC is themed: Accelerate Africa: Building Back Better is a response to a growing call for action to accelerate Africa’s capacity to recover from the pandemic and forge a path towards building an inclusive, and development-driven continent.

Former President John Mahama served as President of Ghana from 24th of July 2012 to 7th of January 2017.

Other distinguished speakers who will be at the event include; Dr. Wamkele Mene; Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma , Prof. Jonathan Moyo; Former Minister of Education, Zimbabwe amongst others. The First Lady of Namibia, Her Excellency, Madame Monica Geingos will also be featured on the cover of the 2021 AEC Publication.

During his tenure Ghana President , John Mahama was instrumental to restructuring Ghana’s power situation. Roads also received massive investments in the history of the country resulting to significant contribution to Ghana’s infrastructure development.

Mahama will flag off congress event on the 1st of November 2021.

Since its inception in 2019, the African Economic Congress has served as a platform for Africans to share strategies for sustainable recovery and explore a collaborative approach towards building a prosperous and resilient Africa.

Over the years, discourse during the congress – which featured high-level speakers across Sub-Saharan Africa – is in line with keeping Africa on track to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for inclusivity, health, sustainable economic development, resilience, and peace.

Last year AEC 2020 was graced by Dr. Joyce Banda; Former President of Malawi, H.E Monica Geingos; First Lady of Namibia, Rt. Hon. Others eminent personalities include, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pauline Tallen; Minister of Women Affairs, Aare Afe Babalola; Founder Afe Babalola University, Dr. Sani Aliyu; National Coordinator Nigeria’s TaskForce on COVID-19 amongst others and conversations tackled the future of different sectors in Africa post-pandemic.