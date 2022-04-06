Ex-Gov Dankwambo’s peaceful conduct excites Gombe APC

The Gombe state All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, over his peaceful visit to the state.

At a press conference held Tuesday at the APC secretariat in the state, the APC publicity secretary, Moses Kyari, the party expressed its satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, during his recent visit to the state.

He said the former governor’s recent visit was his first after three years after leaving office.

He added that APC noted with delight how he landed at Gombe International Airport and proceeded to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat along with his supporters and party chieftains without disturbing public peace.

Kyari stated further that during Dakwambo’s visit, the party observed that his supporters conducted themselves in a peaceful manner, which he said was a contrast to other Abuja-based politicians of PDP.

“We sincerely commend Dankwambo for conducting himself in a manner befitting a man of his status,” he said.

The publicity secretary used the medium to thank the governor of the state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his continual demonstration of statesmanship in his usual character of peaceful disposition by rescheduling his earlier engagement on that first April to guard against any possible clash.

Kyari expressed gratitude to APC supporters in the state for remaining calm and maintaining decorum during Dankwambo’s visit.

“This is an indication that we are always peaceful in our conduct.”

Kyari called on all politicians, particularly aspirants of other parties in to take a cue from Governor Yahaya whom he said preaches and practices politics of all inclusion.