Ex-gov Osunbor heads APC primary appeal panel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 6-man Appeal Committee to look into the grieviences arising from the just concluded primary elections across the country, the panel is headed by the former governor of Edo state, Prof. Osarhiemen Osunbor

While inagurating the panel Monday in Abuja, national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle, charged it to look at petitions, arising from the outcome of the primaries.

The APC chairman pleaded with the committee to look at each petition, dispassionately and be fair to all.

“You understand what the stakes are. The petitions are quite a lot. Look through them, identify the petitioners, ensure you put a face to the petitions. There must be fair hearing, the individuals mentioned in the petitions, call them. You must do what is just, bearing in mind the constitution of our party and the Electoral Act.”