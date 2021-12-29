Ex- Gov Yari’s brother joins Matawalle’s APC camp

A brother to former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara state, and an APC stalwart, Alhaji Turaki Yahaya Abubakar, has left the Yari camp of the APC and joined the faction under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state publicity of the party, Yusuf Idris and made available to Blueprint in Gusau, Wednesday.

Alhaji Yahaya, who declared his decision when he visited the state APC secretariat Wednesday said, even though the former Governor Yari is his brother, his refusal to accept power shift is unfortunate and uncalled.

“Since the former governor has completed his two terms of four years each, he cannot go back to that position because the nation’s constitution does not permit it, thus he needs to accept this fact and support the incumbent Governor Matawalle and his administration to succeed so that there can be peace in the state, ” he said.

According to him, the present leadership in the state under Matawalle has done a lot to bring everyone together as a family and that anyone who refuses to support him, does not mean well for the people of the state.

He expressed the hope that Yari would soon change his stand and join Matawalle in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Turaki Yahaya further noted that it is only by doing so that the former governor would prove himself as a leader who has the progress of the state and the citizens at heart and would want the people to continue to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

He cautioned the former governor against listening to those pretending to be his loyalists, saying they could end up destroying Yari’s political career.