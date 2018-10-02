Ex-IGP opens up, says I’ve no hands in Jonathan’s defeat

Former Inspector General of Police, Mr.

Suleiman Abba, has debunked allegation that the Police under his watch had connived with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rob the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of victory in the 2015 polls.

Recall that former President Jonathan had sometime last year openly accused the former US president, Barack Obama, ex-INEC chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega,ex-PDP chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Adamu Mu’azu, and the Nigeria Police, headed by Abba for aiding his defeat by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

But yesterday in Dutse, Jigawa State, the former Police boss dismissed Jonathan’s claim describing it as baseless, unfounded and devoid of any no iota of truth.

He insisted that during the election, he stood by the truth and was firmed in order to ensure that whoever wins the election was declared winner of the poll stressing that it remains a shock to him that some persons were still bearing grudge and have been going about vilifying him over their defeat.

“I thank God that Nigerians can judge whether the Nigeria Police Force supported the APC or the PDP during the 2015 general elections or whether the Police prevented those who wanted to destroy the election process.

“So I don’t know how good things turned to bad things.

As top security officer who attained the highest hierarchy in the Police I did my duties as demanded by the law of the country.

“I worked hard to ensure the protection of lives of every citizen and their property.

Besides, as demanded by the Nigerian constitution, I ensured the sustenance of democratic governance as well as protect the country from in delving into anarchy”, he said noting that he could not have done otherwise.

Speaking further on the prevalence of vote0-buying in Nigerian politics, he blamed desperate politicians who accused of engaging in money politics in their bid to win by hook or crook.

He therefore cautioned them to desist from it warning the electorate would not succumb to intimidation, harassment, abuse and vote-buying by these unscrupulous politicians.

On the alleged invasion of the National Assembly by the Police under his watch, Barrister Suleiman Abba said it was not really invasion, but intensified security based following intelligence the Police and other sister security agencies received that compelled him to beef up security around the National Assembly complex.

On what prompted him to seek the APC ticket to contest a senatorial seat of Jigawa Central consisting of Dutse, Jahun, Kiyawa, Buji, Gwaram, Birnin Kuudu, and Miga local governments, he said he wants to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of his people through good legislation, if he was given the mandate

