Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba rain curses on APC leaders for losing ticket

Former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba on Monday expressed his anger over the outcome of the primary election conducted by Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.

Abba, who bought expression and nomination forms to contest Jigawa South Senatorial district was later disqualified from the race by the leadership of the APC.

Briefing journalists at the National Secretariat in Abuja this afternoon, Abba who was speaking in parable said this is not the time to be talking but to pray.

“Let me say that this is not a time for too much talks, this is a time for prayers and I want you all to please join me in this prayer.

“The prayer is this, Oh Almighty God, any person copying you and their powers should not be in this headquarters of the APC. Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do, so that you don’t allow him to continue copying you.

“Almighty God, any person claiming to be an officer of the APC, if he will not work with the vision and the mission of the APC, Almighty God, don’t allow him to use the demon style of destroying the APC,” he said.

The former police boss refused to entertain any question from newsmen and wondered why he was ‘schemed out’ of the race having being a card-carrying member of the party for not less than eighteen months.

He said, “You know also too well that I am over eighteen months card-carrying member of the APC. And you are also aware that a list was released where I was duly cleared and another list was also released delisting my name.”

