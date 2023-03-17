Ex-Imo deputy gov regains freedom after 9 days in prison

The immediate past deputy governor of Imo state, Gerald Irona, has regained his freedom after nine days in prison custody.

Our correspondent gathered from one of his media aides, Walter Duru, that Irona regained his freedom after the Federal High Court Abuja ruled on his arrest and detention on Friday and the Owerri Prisons authorities had no alternative than to comply with the ruling.

Duru, however, assured that he would come up with detailed information on the development.

It would be recalled that Irona was last week arrested by the operatives of the Imo state Police Command at his Owerri residence and the next day, tried and remanded in prison custody by an Owerri Magistrate’s Court headed by C. N. Ezerioha.

His alleged offences were treason, arson and making demeaning comments against the person of the governor.

