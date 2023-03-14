Ex-Imo deputy governor to be arraigned March 15

The immediate past deputy governor of Imo state, Gerald Irona, will now be arraigned Wednesday at the Owerri High Court, presided over by S.I. Opara.

Irona’s team of lawyers arrive the court Tuesday only to be told that their client’s case was not one of the cases enlisted for the day.

Imo PDP’s legal advicer who was disappointed at the development, stated that they had hurriedly filed their case last Friday hoping to appear Tuesday for the arraignment, but that it would now be on Wednesday at the same venue.

Irona was last week arraigned by the police at the Magistrate Court, Owerri, headed by C.N.Ezerioha on a three count charge of treason, confiscation of government property and making statements insinuating overthrow of the governor. After applications of bail and counter bail were heard by the magistrate, he was remanded in prison custody.

