Ex-Imo deputy governor’s father regains freedom





The father of former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, HRH Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere who was kidnapped on his way to a burial ceremony at Iho last Friday, has been released by his abductors.

A release issued by the media aide to Prince Madumere, Uche Onwuchekwa, and made available to newsmen, disclosed that the subjects and well wishers of the octogenarian traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri went into wild jubilation when they heard that he had regained freedom.

“As soon as the monarch regained freedom, he was taken straight to hospital for medical check,” he further stated.

However, it was not clear the reason the monarch was kidnapped and whether some ransom was paid before his release was effected.

